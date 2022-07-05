Inspire Investing LLC Makes New $353,000 Investment in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in News in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of News by 243.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in News during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 63.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. News Co. has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.31.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). News had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

