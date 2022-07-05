Inspire Investing LLC Makes New $362,000 Investment in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,881,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,565,000 after acquiring an additional 46,914 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $646,253,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,353,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,233,000 after buying an additional 108,196 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,318,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,787,000 after buying an additional 2,665,651 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $553,637,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DLTR opened at $156.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.46. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $177.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.35. The firm has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.82.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,404.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

