Inspire Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,088.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 26.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.95 per share, with a total value of $98,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,975.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hugh M. Brown acquired 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.66 per share, with a total value of $49,159.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,950,306.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,294 shares of company stock valued at $248,253 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.88.

BRO stock opened at $59.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.78. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.18 and a 52-week high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $904.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.56 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 19.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

