Inspire Investing LLC Takes $356,000 Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

NYSE MAA opened at $175.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.20. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.85 and a 52 week high of $231.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 2.85%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.30%.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at $9,109,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $200.00 in a report on Monday. BTIG Research started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.31.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile (Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.