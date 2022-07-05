Inspire Investing LLC Takes $364,000 Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 130,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 10,024 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OXY. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,063.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 5,867,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.10 per share, for a total transaction of $335,012,437.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,240,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,121,910,737.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 23,301,157 shares of company stock worth $1,327,555,037. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $60.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $74.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.08. The company has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.92.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.91%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

