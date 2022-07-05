Inspire Investing LLC Takes Position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,144 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 68,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 18,868 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the first quarter valued at $40,092,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 147,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of eXp World by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 23,687 shares in the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eXp World alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $744,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,704,043 shares in the company, valued at $343,807,173.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $151,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at $705,756,535.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 310,494 shares of company stock valued at $4,612,609. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of eXp World from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

eXp World stock opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 3.09. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $55.43.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.56 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 41.05% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.09%.

eXp World Profile (Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.