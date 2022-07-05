Inspire Investing LLC Takes Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,942,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4,813.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,561,000 after purchasing an additional 110,700 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,783,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,198,558,000 after purchasing an additional 76,183 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 633,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,118,000 after purchasing an additional 68,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GWW. Stephens increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $474.00 to $449.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $511.38.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $461.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $475.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $489.79. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $391.16 and a 1-year high of $529.91. The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.91. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.07% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 30.67%.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total value of $135,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,928 shares in the company, valued at $948,672.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total value of $238,446.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,715,955.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,030 shares of company stock worth $6,370,241 in the last 90 days. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

