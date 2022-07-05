Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Receives $209.30 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $209.30.

IFCZF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Intact Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Desjardins raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Intact Financial from C$207.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFCZF opened at $140.71 on Friday. Intact Financial has a one year low of $123.42 and a one year high of $152.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.61.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

