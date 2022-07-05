Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Position Cut by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 264,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,704 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $35,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 38,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,116,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 559,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,921,000 after buying an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 31,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth approximately $509,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICE opened at $95.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.03 and a 200-day moving average of $118.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.05 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.11%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Argus cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.36.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,412,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total transaction of $1,413,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,229 shares in the company, valued at $3,499,743.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,296 shares of company stock worth $9,951,320 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

