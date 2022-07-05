Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stake Boosted by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 411.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICE. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.36.

Shares of ICE opened at $95.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.05 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.11%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,679.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,412,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,296 shares of company stock worth $9,951,320. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

