International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Purchased by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $267,490,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in International Paper by 866.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,153,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620,724 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth about $188,782,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth about $97,949,000. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,288,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other International Paper news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,226. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at $160,348,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

IP stock opened at $41.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.94. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $62.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.73.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 8.14%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 40.93%.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

