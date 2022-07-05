International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 503.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 41,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 34,234 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 219,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after purchasing an additional 17,559 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $97,949,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $41.98 on Tuesday. International Paper has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $62.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.17.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 40.93%.

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

