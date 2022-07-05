Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 944 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 86,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 114,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 202.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Intuit by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 107,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,916,000 after acquiring an additional 10,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Intuit to $476.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.56.

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $388.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $109.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $392.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $474.17.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.84%.

About Intuit (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.