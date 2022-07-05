Inverse Finance Market Cap Reaches $7.84 Million (INV)

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 5th. In the last week, Inverse Finance has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Inverse Finance has a market capitalization of $7.84 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Inverse Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $83.60 or 0.00422661 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00219800 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004825 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000123 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000204 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00010138 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001087 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Inverse Finance Profile

Inverse Finance (CRYPTO:INV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

Inverse Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inverse Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Inverse Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Inverse Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

