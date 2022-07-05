Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the May 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEZ. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at about $485,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at about $481,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 88.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,463,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after buying an additional 15,364 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PEZ opened at $61.13 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a one year low of $59.81 and a one year high of $103.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.41 and its 200-day moving average is $74.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

