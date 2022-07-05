Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 1,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $282.13 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $297.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

