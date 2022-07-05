Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $282.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $297.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.49. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.