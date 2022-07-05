Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,463 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. owned about 1.51% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 44,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $575,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 176,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 28,099 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWRE opened at $34.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.37. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $31.88 and a 1-year high of $42.72.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.