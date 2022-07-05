Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RYT. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,617,000. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,741,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,782,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 428,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,728,000 after acquiring an additional 17,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,342,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

RYT stock opened at $235.27 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $227.97 and a 1 year high of $327.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.08.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.