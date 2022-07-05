Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Cuts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 11,396.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 47,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 47,066 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Chevron by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 58,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Barclays upped their price target on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.24.

CVX opened at $146.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $287.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

