iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH opened at $120.95 on Tuesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $114.39 and a 1-year high of $153.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.97 and a 200-day moving average of $132.46.

