iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,127,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,368 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.0% of UMB Bank N A MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $78,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 583.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 34,978 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. MTC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. MTC Wealth Management LLC now owns 308,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,049,000 after acquiring an additional 12,140 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 324,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,253,000 after acquiring an additional 10,063 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $58.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.83. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

