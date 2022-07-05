iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IXUS. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $56.99 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $55.92 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.02.
