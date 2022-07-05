iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Acquired by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 408.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 25,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 20,687 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 43,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,643,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 542.7% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $663,000.

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $84.24 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.84 and a 52-week high of $117.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%.

