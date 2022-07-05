iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Position Cut by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGE opened at $32.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.13 and its 200-day moving average is $36.34. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52-week low of $31.59 and a 52-week high of $44.76.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

