iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,562 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 107,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period.

iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $34.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.50 and a 200-day moving average of $34.75. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $42.98.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

