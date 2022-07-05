iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Holdings Increased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $84.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.54. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $81.26 and a 12 month high of $107.46.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.847 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

