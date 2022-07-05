iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Short Interest Up 20.4% in June

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,080,000 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the May 31st total of 5,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,951,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $55.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.29 and its 200 day moving average is $55.65. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.59 and a fifty-two week high of $80.82.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

