iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the May 31st total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $929,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 356.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 284,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 222,372 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $628,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF stock opened at $20.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average of $22.67. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a 52 week low of $18.66 and a 52 week high of $25.71.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Qatar ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

