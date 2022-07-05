iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stake Increased by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,826,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,482 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,704.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,057,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,765,000 after buying an additional 998,690 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,406,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,124,000 after buying an additional 962,918 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,076,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,402,000 after buying an additional 517,258 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,559,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,447,000 after acquiring an additional 454,486 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IWR opened at $65.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.53. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.