iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. First United Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $119.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.69. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $111.53 and a 52-week high of $133.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.867 dividend. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

