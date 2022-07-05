iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 8.3% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 135.2% during the first quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 537,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,636,000 after purchasing an additional 308,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chandler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $383.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $398.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.71. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

