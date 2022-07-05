iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cordant Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $383.09 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $398.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $431.71.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

