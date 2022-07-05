iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

IVV opened at $383.09 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $398.81 and its 200-day moving average is $431.71.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

