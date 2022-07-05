iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.6% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cordant Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock opened at $383.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $398.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $431.71. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.