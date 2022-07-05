iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.6% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cordant Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.
Shares of IVV stock opened at $383.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $398.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $431.71. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
