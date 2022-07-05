iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $383.09 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $398.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $431.71.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

