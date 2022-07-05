iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Stock Holdings Lessened by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. owned 0.16% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,953,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,319,000 after purchasing an additional 69,017 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 686,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,520,000 after purchasing an additional 43,401 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 390,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,836,000 after purchasing an additional 26,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000.

NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $70.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.42. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $67.51 and a 52 week high of $91.95.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

