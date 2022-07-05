iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Holdings Cut by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56,519 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $54.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.98. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

