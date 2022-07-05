iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) is Montecito Bank & Trust’s 4th Largest Position

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 549,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,430 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.6% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 397.9% in the first quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 264,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 211,147 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. ADE LLC now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 257,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.94.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.