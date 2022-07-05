Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Receives $74.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.80.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Get Jabil alerts:

JBL stock opened at $51.09 on Friday. Jabil has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $72.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Jabil had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 37.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jabil will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.50%.

In other news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,703 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $202,776.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,050.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Jabil during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Jabil during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.