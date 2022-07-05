James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,069 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,781 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in James Hardie Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the fourth quarter worth $280,000. 17.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised James Hardie Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of JHX opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. James Hardie Industries plc has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $41.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average is $30.76.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. James Hardie Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.75%.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

