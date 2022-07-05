James Investment Research Inc. Acquires 10,115 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,115 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,940,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,266,000 after acquiring an additional 884,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,474,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,837,000 after acquiring an additional 54,224 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,165,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,093,000 after acquiring an additional 929,501 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,314,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,809,000 after acquiring an additional 110,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,480,000 after acquiring an additional 30,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 30,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $2,424,660.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,680 shares in the company, valued at $933,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.25.

Shares of WH stock opened at $67.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.03 and a 200 day moving average of $82.16. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.89 and a 52 week high of $93.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.16 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 19.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.