James Investment Research Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,819 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,291,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,431 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,837 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,540,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,622,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,183,000 after acquiring an additional 562,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $6,451,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,477 shares in the company, valued at $7,609,022. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,879.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $86.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.94. The firm has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.03%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, CL King began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.22.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

