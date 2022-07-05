James Investment Research Inc. Buys 15,493 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,493 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HZO. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in MarineMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in MarineMax by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in MarineMax by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in MarineMax by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. B. Riley downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MarineMax presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

HZO stock opened at $36.83 on Tuesday. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.43. The stock has a market cap of $792.95 million, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.60.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.67. MarineMax had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The company had revenue of $610.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

MarineMax Company Profile (Get Rating)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

