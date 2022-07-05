James Investment Research Inc. Buys Shares of 25,453 The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,453 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp stock opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $33.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.06.

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 41.94%. The firm had revenue of $77.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

