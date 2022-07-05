James Investment Research Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. McCutchen Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

IVV opened at $383.09 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $398.81 and a 200 day moving average of $431.71.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

