James Investment Research Inc. Decreases Stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,467 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. owned 0.11% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 171,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 59,463 shares during the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,948,000. Innova Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 800.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 399,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,859,000 after acquiring an additional 355,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000.

Shares of ITM opened at $45.80 on Tuesday. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $43.93 and a 52-week high of $52.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.75.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

