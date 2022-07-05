James Investment Research Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,463 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWRE. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $300,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $575,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 17,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Shares of EWRE stock opened at $34.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.37. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $31.88 and a 12-month high of $42.72.

