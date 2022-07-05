James Investment Research Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,632,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,340,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,794 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 662.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,873,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,075,000 after buying an additional 1,627,319 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $110,975,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,172,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,433,000 after acquiring an additional 830,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $82,740,000.

MBB opened at $98.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.61. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $108.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

