James Investment Research Inc. Grows Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 7.1% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 601 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 3.0% during the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.9% in the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $245.55 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.66. The company has a market cap of $131.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.57.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

